NextDC adds Google Cloud in Queensland

NextDC has added two direct connection points to Google Cloud via its B2 Brisbane data centre.

The company said this was the newest cloud interconnect location for Google Cloud and Queensland’s first locally available cloud access location.

In a statement, the company said the service provided “extremely low-latency, secure access direct to Google Cloud” and it would “significantly improve the journey to hybrid cloud for enterprise and government located in Queensland”.

NextDC said this would, in turn, reduce network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a superior network experience than Internet-based connections.

“The introduction of these two Google Cloud Interconnect locations at B2 is an important step forward for Queensland, CEO Craig Scroggie said in a statement.

“As Queensland’s first locally available cloud access point, we will deliver important connectivity and geo-redundancy for cloud service durability to a previously underserved market.”

Customers and partners have the option to choose between Google Cloud’s dedicated Cloud Interconnect accessed via a Cross Connect, or Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect solution which is accessed via NextDC’s AXON interconnection platform, the company said.

AXON is an interconnection platform that links organisations into NextDC’s national data centre footprint.

“Our customers are leaning further into their digital infrastructure and networks, and the critical role that NEXTDC plays is ensuring they are securely and directly interconnected to the clouds and IT services that drive the growth of their business," Scroggie added.

"Direct connectivity to Google Cloud via this new Cloud location in Brisbane further expands the capability we offer our customers, for secure, low-latency, reliable and easy-to-manage interconnectivity that is increasingly needed as they advance their journey to cloud.”