NextDC launches first carbon neutral colocation solution in Aus

Australian data centre solutions provider NextDC has launched NextNeutral, the first carbon neutral colocation solution available in the local market, according to a statement.

The solution aims to reduce the carbon footprint of data centres, which account for 3 percent of global energy consumption, through investment in carbon offsetting.

Thanks to this, NextDC is accredited as 100 percent carbon neutral under the Australian Federal Government’s Climate Active program. NextNeutral offers the chance for colocation customers to also offset their carbon emissions.

Carbon offsets purchased through NextNeutral fund ecological projects, including the restoration of wetlands and rainforests, the protection of Australian habitats such as the Great Barrier Reef, and supporting Indigenous culture and traditional sustainable land management practices such as cool fire burning.

Chief executive Craig Scroggie said, “As an organisation, we committed ourselves to achieving 100 percent carbon neutrality for our own corporate operations, becoming the first data centre operator in Australia to be certified by Climate Active. The next step in our journey is to extend our own carbon offset program to our customers. It’s with great excitement that we now invite everyone in our ecosystem to join NextNeutral and offset 100 percent of their carbon footprint.

“Our customers, partners and stakeholders care deeply about environmental sustainability and the industry’s future impact on the environment. We are dedicated to reducing the impact our data centres have on our natural surroundings. Today the data centre industry is supporting an enormous boom in technology and information creation, all of which are powered by computers and global networks that consume significant amounts of electricity.

“We remain focussed on the overall efficiency of our data centres, demonstrated through our NABERS 5-star efficiency ratings, and contributing to the global efforts in managing climate change.”

The carbon footprint generated within NextDC’s data centres is negated through the purchase of carbon offsets under NEXTDC’s corporate offset partnership with Qantas Future Planet (QFP).

Future Planet is a partnership between Qantas and Tasman Environmental Markets.