NextDC launches its third Melbourne data centre

By on
NextDC chief executive and managing director Craig Scroggie

NextDC has opened its third Melbourne data centre, M3 Melbourne, announcing it expects to invest $1.5 billion in the facility.

The 100,000 square metre, 150MW facility, is the company’s largest data centre to date. It is located nine kilometres from the CBD in West Footscray, which is designated as a business precinct.

“The size and capability of M3 provides a gateway for enterprise and government organisations to directly connect and integrate their IT infrastructure with public and private cloud providers, stated NextDC chief executive and managing director Craig Scroggie.

Scroggie talked up the need for “interconnected cloud services, sovereign secured and sustainable solutions enabled by Tier IV certified facilities to assure business resilience.”

The M3 data centre directly interconnects with NEXTDC’s M1 facility in Port Melbourne and M2 Melbourne facility in Tullamarine. It will provide direct, low latency connectivity to “cloud-dense digital ecosystems”.

The M3 opening follows the opening last month of NextDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Artarmon in Sydney.

During the 2022 financial year, NextDC poured $604.8 million into capital, including its first data centres in Darwin and Adelaide. In November 2021, NextDC acquired a 20 percent stake in ASX-listed, sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service provider AUCloud for $17 million.

