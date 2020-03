Datacentre operator, NEXTDC has shrugged off concerns that its earnings may be effected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reaffirmed its earnings guidance from 28 February stating there had been “no noticeable change” to its sales pipeline as a result of COVID-19.

“Whilst increasing travel restrictions will lead to new ways of selling and installing, underlying demand for NEXTDC’s premium datacentre services is expected to remain robust,” the company said in a statement.