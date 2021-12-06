NextDC tapped to host Melbourne PoP for global internet provider Hurricane Electric

Aussie data centre provider NextDC has been tapped by US-based global internet provider Hurricane Electric to host a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Melbourne.

The PoP will be located in NextDC’s Port Melbourne M1 data centre, which NextDC described as the “most highly interconnected data centre” in Victoria.

The agreement complements Hurricane Electrics’ current presence in Equinix’s ME1 data centre in Melbourne.

Hurricane Electric’s presence in the M1 will provide NextDC customers access to new connectivity options, as well as its IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports.

It will also allow customers at the facility to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points, the company claimed in a statement.

“Connectivity continues to play an increasingly important role for organisations as they continue to accelerate and modernise their hybrid IT environments. Our partnership with Hurricane Electric enables us to deepen optionality within our ecosystem, and deliver our customers the power of choice to seamlessly connect to the critical services their business relies on,” NextDC chief customer and commercial officer David Dzienciol said.

“With Melbourne rapidly emerging as Australia’s next major digital region, it’s critical customers have access to a global network of services such as Hurricane Electric, to provide the speed and global reach needed.”

Hurricane Electric also has PoPs in three other NextDC data centres in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, and Global Switch’s Sydney East data centre also hosts the internet provider.

“Hurricane Electric is thrilled to continue our relationship with a valuable partner like NEXTDC and provide their ecosystem with cost-effective IP transit,” Hurricane Electric president Mike Leber said.

“This expansion will provide more connectivity options for organisations throughout in Melbourne while being able to tap into Hurricane Electric’s rich global network.”