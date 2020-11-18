Nextgen appoints Melanie Jeffress as new managing director for marketing subsidiary Bang

Nextgen Group has appointed Melanie Jeffress as the new managing director of its IT marketing and branding subsidiary Bang.

Jeffress, who stepped up from client services director, replaced Bang founder Martin Mason, who himself joined Nextgen group as chief marketing officer.

In her new role, Jeffress will assume leadership and management responsibilities for Bang’s finances, operations, and client delivery.

Nextgen Group acquired Bang in May 2020 after a three-year partnership as the distributor sought to expand its services to help IT channel partners bolster their digital marketing skills and online presence.

Some of the company’s work includes the strategic rebranding of Revolution IT and Shelde merging into “Ampion”, NBN Co’s channel marketing program, as well as a number of campaigns for vendors like AWS, Okta, Veracode, Fortanix, and Tricentis.

Also joining Bang is Katie Salmaggi as sales director, who will lead the company’s new business development and sales efforts, supporting Jeffress in finances management.

“Bang has always looked to create career opportunities from within for the right talented people. Over more than seven years, Mel has proven to be an incredibly strong team player, guiding and managing our people to the point where she knows the business and the industry inside out,” Mason said.

“I’m looking forward to changing gears with a group CMO role as I help guide Nextgen’s marketing, while supporting Mel in her leadership position as a non-executive director with Bang.”

Speaking on her appointment, Jeffress said, “After a number of years working with the business, I’m grateful for the recognition and this opportunity to take things to the next level and lead Bang as we begin the next chapter of our story.

“I really appreciate the experienced and diverse Nextgen board supporting two female leaders at Bang, and it’s great to be joined by Katie, who brings fresh ideas and energy to our expanding team.”

Nextgen chief executive John Walters said it was an exciting time for Bang and Nextgen as the companies enter a new and more collaborative era together.

“Today, myself and the board are thrilled to appoint Melanie to this key leadership role with Bang, and we warmly welcome Katie into the Nextgen and Bang family. Having guided Bang to such a strong and respected position, Martin Mason will now move to the role of Nextgen Group CMO, while remaining as Bang’s chairman of the board.”