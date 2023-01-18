NEXTGEN becomes exclusive ANZ distie for Box

NEXTGEN becomes exclusive ANZ distie for Box

NEXTGEN has announced it is the exclusive Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) distributor for enterprise cloud storage provider Box.

Box’s platform enables organisations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across apps. NEXTGEN talked up its ability to provide margins and services opportunities for Box partners.

NEXTGEN Group head of digital enterprise John Pritchard said, “Box has an incredible end-to-end content life-cycle, data management and collaboration solution with its fully cloud-native, Content Cloud.

“Together we now bring Box Content Cloud to our partner eco-system. I’m confident Box will be well received by both existing, and future partners.”

Box director APAC channels and alliances David Gage said, “Bringing NEXTGEN, a recognised enterprise software distributor with a proven track-record, on as our ANZ distributor is a key strategic move for Box as we continue to grow our presence in the region."

Last November, NEXTGEN became Java runtime vendor Azul Systems' first distributor in ANZ. In August 2022, NEXTGEN was named sole ANZ distributor for cybersecurity vendor Forescout Technologies.

