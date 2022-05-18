NEXTGEN combines cyber and data management

Sydney-based distributor NEXTGEN Group has combined its cyber security and data management portfolios.

The new entity will be rebadged as NEXTGEN Cyber & Data Resilience and run by former CyberCX employee Ross Wehby to run the division. It will have a revenue base of greater than $150 million with more than 30 staff across Australia, New Zealand, and ASEAN.

Prior to joining NEXTGEN, Wehby was a principal in the strategy and consulting practice at CyberCX and before this served 20 years in the Australian Army. This included operational deployments overseas and high-level national security policy guidance for governments, militaries, and organisations, such as NATO, The United Nations and the G20. He was awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal for his outstanding leadership and professionalism in the Middle East theatre of operations in the 2019 Australia Day Honours List.

“I am excited to lead a team of passionate digital experts in a time when cyber security and data integrity and reliability has never been more critical. I look forward to supporting NEXTGEN’s partners and vendors by enhancing their ability to operate in the frenetic and consistently evolving digital world and working with the leadership to provide superior outcomes for NEXTGEN’s complete operating environment,” Wehby said in a statement.

Ross takes over the Cyber portfolio from Gabe Marzano who joined Palo Alto Networks in March and was praised by the distributor for leading the exponential growth of the division.

Wehby also takes over the Data Management portfolio from James Walters, who will now focus full time on the oSpace business, which has proven to be a very successful model for sales and channel management as a service and is expanding rapidly, according to NEXTGEN.

Group CEO John Walters said, “The continued convergence of technology suites needs constant review to ensure a more holistic approach to providing the channel and hence customers with the right solutions across protecting, storing, retrieving, and utilising data for modern enterprises and government agencies on their digital transformation journey in on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments.

“We decided to leverage the legacy that Gabe and James had created to bring their portfolios together and appoint an experienced senior and highly recognised leader to take the opportunity to the next level,” he added.

"Our Cyber Team has been founded on ex-military professionals that have the proven capability of hunting and neutralising cyber terrorists and criminals. We needed to find an ex-military leader who understands their training, capability, experience, and how to coach them to greater success for our vendors and channel partners. Ross fits that profile superbly and we welcome Ross into the NEXTGEN Group."