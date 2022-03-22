Nextgen cyber chief Gabe Marzano jumps to Palo Alto

Nextgen’s head of cyber security Gabe Marzano has moved to vendor land after taking up a new role at Palo Alto Networks.

The networking and security vendor confirmed the move to CRN, saying Marzano had joined the company in the role of channel business manager for New South Wales.

“Gabe brings a range of skills and capabilities to this role. Her understanding of the cybersecurity industry, both from vendors and ecosystem partnerships, was clear benefit to Palo Alto Networks,” the company said in a statement.

“She also brings high energy and a diverse range of ideas, both of which are key attributes we look for in our company. In addition to her technology experience, Gabe has a background as a professional athlete and in the Australian Defence Force. As a result, Gabe has a highly structured approach to work which we believe will support the growth of our ecosystem channel partnerships.”

Marzano will be responsible for the company’s channel ecosystem in NSW and will expand on the “key national strategic partnerships already in place, whilst accelerating the acquisition of new specialised partners to meet the current demands of our customers,” the company said.

Palo Alto local boss Steve Manley said, “We’re all very excited to have Gabe join the team. Gabe has an excellent track record leading high performing teams across ANZ, and her deep cyber security expertise makes her an ideal choice to lead our channel business in NSW.”

“Organisations across ANZ are facing increased threats to critical IP and infrastructure, so it’s important they have the tools to protect themselves and their customers.”

Marzano will be based in Sydney and joins the company after more than three years at Nextgen where she was head of cyber security for the past two years.

In a LinkedIn post last week announcing the move Marzano said, “I sincerely thank John Walters for the opportunity to build and lead the cyber team, growing the business from <$1M and on track to achieve $100M this year. Along the way, working with amazing vendors, partners and customers to bring our vision to life. And most memorably, building a team of #legends to reinvent software distribution.”

Nextgen declined to comment on Marzano’s departure but CRN understands that she was poached by the vendor.