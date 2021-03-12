Nextgen deepens ties with AWS

By on
Nextgen deepens ties with AWS
John Walters (Nextgen)

Sydney Based distributor Nextgen has signed a first of its kind deal in Australia and New Zealand which will see the company become an AWS distributor and public sector partner.

The public sector partner status means Nextgen is building on its relationship with AWS to support partners focused on government, healthcare, education, and the not-for-profit sectors across Australia and New Zealand.

The deal allows partners to offer AWS services without needing to invest in AWS certifications and training as they will be able to leverage the pre-sales, engineering and marketing capabilities within Nextgen.

The distributor is already an AWS consulting partner and the latest agreement between the two companies is recognition of Nextgen’s enterprise cloud expertise, according to its founder and CEO John Walters.

“We have been heading down the multi-cloud path for quite a while,” he told CRN.

“The reason we've been heading down that path and investigating is that our partners have been asking us to do that."

Walters said that the company’s enterprise focus coupled with the success of its Oracle business left partners wanting more cloud offerings.

Nextgen’s AWS business now covers enterprise and government and is supported by its digital marketing arm Bang and its software and cloud economics advisory business, Optima.

“So therefore, going down a multi cloud path now is really important,” Walters said.

“About 40 percent of our business last year was public sector business. So we're very big in the public sector. We obviously work with our partners in that space because all we are is a conglomeration of what our partner’s business is. So therefore, a large part of our partners are working in the public sector and that's what stood out to AWS.”

While the cloud giant has had a public sector division for some time, Walters said this new partnership demonstrates AWS’ commitment to the channel in supporting distribution going forward.

“They've got some big plans around the public sector. And we've got some big plans and strategies, we are on the DTA panel for a while and we're also doing some major work around the key aggregators. In the public sector, that might be higher education or government agencies or particular bodies like that. So it's not just a one to one go to market that we're working on with AWS.

“We're looking at creating fish ponds of opportunity. it's a more of a one to many approach, as we've done with Optima, our software advisory business where we're doing end user software advisory and migration and cloud consulting. The aim is that every one of those opportunities that can be brought through the channel will be and we've got a long track record of doing that.”

In addition, Nextgen has partnered with Melbourne-based enterprise cloud automation company Stax to provide additional tools to support AWS enterprise and public sector deployments.

From the vendor side, AWS public sector country manager ANZ Iain Rouse said in a statement: “With public sector organisations in Australia and New Zealand accelerating the way they serve citizens, using the cloud to achieve scientific breakthroughs and put more of their time and resources into their core mission, now more than ever, we need partners to support that transformation.”

“Nextgen Group has a history of working closely with AWS and its partners to deliver customer outcomes. Their approach is unique and exciting for both AWS and our channel partners and we are pleased to deepen our collaboration by selecting them as a Public Sector Distribution Partner across Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to working with Nextgen and their partners to create a future where adaptability, scalability, reliability, security, and speed are in the forefront of citizen service delivery.”

The deal follows an announcement earlier in the week from Ingram Micro adding AWS to its distribution roster.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud nextgen

Partner Content

The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit
Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica

Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica
Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ

Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ
Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?