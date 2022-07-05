Nextgen Group acquires stake in Sydney IT channel digital marketing firm Elastic Digital

Distributor Nextgen Group has acquired a strategic stake in Sydney digital marketing agency for the IT channel Elastic Digital.

Elastic Digital specialises in digital marketing services for IT channel companies across vendors, distributors and resellers mostly based overseas, principally in the United States. The company also has a strategic partnership with global channel marketing platform ZiftONE.

In its announcement, Nextgen said the acquisition came following a commissioned review by analyst firm Forrester, which found that investments in digital marketing capabilities and expanded reach would help the company remain a differentiated market maker.

“We acquired Bang five years ago to bring a professional digital marketing capability to the enterprise IT & Telecommunications Channel. This strategy has succeeded in developing some great clients, delivering leading edge campaigns, and forging a place for digital marketing in a distribution and channel services company,” Nextgen Group chief executive John Walters said.

“As a result of the Forrester (Jay McBain) review we decided to double down on our digital marketing capability with a more scalable model that supports our geographical and services expansion. The Elastic Digital model has that in spades.

“Our vendors and partners need that, and our Nextgen services businesses, such as oSpace and Optima need that type of GTM model. This gives us a tighter alignment with the rapidly growing enterprise cloud, software, and cybersecurity markets.”

Nextgen will transition Bang into Elastic Digital and adopt Elastic as its lead agency brand, citing its global activities, recognition and relevance.

Elastic Digital founder and managing director Cameron Avery will join Nextgen’s leadership team as its chief marketing officer, replacing Bang founder Martin Mason, who will continue scaling back his workload and take a new role as strategic consultant.

Avery as CMO will be responsible for Nextgen’s global digital marketing strategies and execution across the distribution and channel service businesses. Acting Bang managing director Janice Tong has also been named APAC head of strategic marketing services, and will also report directly to Avery. Nextgen head of corporate marketing services Nick Love will also report to Avery.

Commenting on the acquisition, Avery said, “After 10 years in Silicon Valley I was surprised to find a company with a vision as strong as the Nextgen Group’s when I returned to Australia. Their model gives enterprise cloud, software, and cybersecurity companies the tools they need to investigate, start up or rapidly expand in AsiaPac. This is a completely new and fresh approach.”

“Elastic Digital’s demonstrated digital marketing capabilities in target industries will serve to strengthen and enhance their already impressive model.”