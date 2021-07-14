Nextgen Group acquires Sydney-based NovaTech Ventures

Distributor Nextgen Group has acquired Sydney-based sales and channel management consultant NovaTech Ventures for an undisclosed sum.

NovaTech offers sales and marketing consulting services for IT channel companies, offering services like lead generation, marketing strategy formulation, sales-as-a-service and company structure services.

The company will complement Nextgen’s other core service businesses, including its digital marketing subsidiary Bang, cloud economics and software advisory Optima, cloud management business Connect and payment solutions at Orbus Capital.

“[Nextgen is] ten years young and I can think of no better way to celebrate this milestone than to acquire the well-established and highly respected NovaTech Ventures,” Nextgen Group chief executive John Walters said.

“They will help us fuel our vision of providing an innovative and compelling business model to the myriad of exciting enterprise vendors expanding into our region from all the various ‘valleys’ of the world.”

Waters added the vendors need opportunities to be identified, qualified, nurtured and apportioned to the right channel partner, and they need someone to support them in the region with brand awareness, partner recruitment and enablement, technical capability, payment solutions, and operational competence.

“To reduce their risk, they need a trusted and respected company with high integrity that is also agile, nimble and continues to innovate. The Nextgen Group can now provide all of this,” he said.

Speaking on the acquisition, NovaTech founder and CEO Brian O’Doherty said, “Joining the Nextgen Group will permit NovaTech to leverage the Nextgen brand, market position, scale and geographical reach to help exciting enterprise software and cloud vendors enter the AsiaPac market. Thus, giving them a beachhead and expanded footprint into the fastest growing region globally.”

“Additionally, we can support Nextgen’s current vendors to accelerate their growth with our proven model and highly experienced team.”

