NEXTGEN Group launches "digital distribution" unit oSpace

Distributor NEXTGEN Group has launched a new distribution business, oSpace, targeting cloud vendors.

Dubbed a “next generation digital distributor”, oSpace aims to service modern cloud vendors that don’t need or find value in the traditional tier two model but also need a strong channel to support growth, enablement, implementation, and consumption objectives and strategies.

The launch follows NEXTGEN’s recent acquisition of Sydney-based sales and channel management consultant NovaTech Ventures, which will provide oSpace increased IP, experienced staff and inhouse teleprospecting capabilities.

NEXTGEN said oSpace’s data insights platform and service provides a turnkey marketing technology model, offering lead generation via digital marketing solutions, opportunity qualification, partner enablement and management, channel partner and/or vendor pipeline build, management, cadence, advisory and financing solutions.

oSpace uses a sales intelligence platform to identify and target customers, influence them on the buying journey, deliver sales execution and manage their channel.

“The technology market is changing at breathtaking speed with new models of delivery and consumption, boundless scale and global reach. It can be difficult to keep up in this data driven world and the modern channel needs a new approach to sales, marketing, and execution to reach customers and influence the buyer’s journey,” NEXTGEN chief executive John Walters said.

“The NEXTGEN Group was founded to become a force for thought leadership, innovation, and disruption in the distribution market. The launch of oSpace will further dislocate conventional go-to-market methods and be a gamechanger for vendors and partners.

“oSpace is alive and in market now with over 16 vendor campaigns. It is being utilised and leveraged by next generation vendors that are receiving some great results, especially in this challenging COVID-19 environment.”

NEXTGEN said oSpace will be a separate entity but will also leverage its channel services offerings of digital marketing, software and cloud advisory, partner enablement and financing solutions.

The unit will be led by managing partners James Walters and Brian O’Doherty, the founder of NovaTech Ventures.

The distributor said the model is also attractive to venture capital and private equity firms with a portfolio of vendors at various stages of maturity and go-to-market requirements.

Telstra Ventures operating partner Gurpreet Ghuliani said, “We invest in companies that are years ahead in innovation that disrupt traditional ways to make customers successful. In the same light we wanted to find a best of breed partner that shared the same values, passion and commitment to make these investments successful in new markets.”

“I’m very excited about our NEXTGEN Group partnership, leveraging their market leading position and their innovative and customer insight driven approach to deliver new solutions to market. It’s great to be jointly invested with NEXTGEN to drive the success of my portfolio of companies, which includes Crowdstrike and the recently IPO’ed GitLab.”