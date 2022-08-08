Nextgen Group launches new Security Foundations program for AWS Partner Academy

Nextgen Group has launched a new cybersecurity program for its Amazon Web Services Partner Academy.

The Security Foundations program aims to help Nextgen partners achieve foundational AWS security expertise deploying and configuring AWS solutions and services through a combination of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.

The nine-week program will run in two tracks, with its first intake running from July to August 2022 and the second from September to November 2022.

"As an AWS Distributor, we are focused on building out an incredibly capable team around AWS,” Nextgen Group chief executive John Walters said.

“In collaboration with AWS, the Security Foundations program is one of the first strategic initiatives we have prioritised to support partners and their customers to continue to innovate and transform the way services are delivered in the cloud.”

Nextgen said the program is ideal for candidates with a foundational knowledge of AWS, or a background in cybersecurity outside of AWS. It will cover fundamental AWS cloud security concepts, including AWS access control, data encryption methods, and how network access to AWS infrastructure can be secured.

Security Foundations is also based on the AWS Shared Security Model, where partners learn where they are responsible for implementing and maintaining security in AWS, what security-oriented services are available, and how security services can help meet customer security needs.

AWS ANZ director and country leader for worldwide public sector Ian Rouse said, “Our collaboration with Nextgen to deliver the Security Foundations program is a part of our commitment to work with organisations across Australia and New Zealand to address the skills shortage, and enable our customers and partners with digital education, training, and support.”

Nextgen said participants new to AWS or cloud computing are encouraged to complete the company’s free AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials and AWS Technical Essentials digital training before starting the Security Foundations track.

Last year, Nextgen signed on as an AWS distributor and public sector partner in a first of its kind deal in Australia and New Zealand, supporting partners focused on government, healthcare, education and the not-for-profit sectors across the region.