Nextgen inks ANZ distie agreement with Aussie cloud management platform Stax

Australian-owned cloud management platform provider Stax has signed a multi-year distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with Nextgen.

Stax is an automated and fully managed platform for the deployment of workloads, applications and services on AWS.

It enables partners to deliver solutions, professional services, and managed services to their customers through a native cloud management platform.

The agreement will see Nextgen offer the platform as part of Nextgen’s AWS offering for partners with discounts, value-add services, and access to packaged tool sets across billing, demand generation, cloud economics, automation, provisioning, services, and more, the distie said in a statement.

With the agreement, Stax aims to expand its presence in the ANZ region.

Nextgen Group chief executive John Walters said Stax provides a very compelling proposition for Nextgen’s partner network and their end customers.

“Most of our partners’ customers are time poor and under growing pressure to develop and launch applications faster than ever before. By using Stax to automate these cloud processes and provide actionable insights across cost, risk, and compliance, they can focus on delivering real value for their businesses.”

The statement points to research by a report from insights firm Telsyte, the Australian Hyperscale Cloud Market Study 2020, which shows that Australian infrastructure-as-a-service spending is expected to hit $2 billion by 2024,

“The distributor partnership agreement between Nextgen and Stax will allow partners to accelerate their AWS capabilities and deliver outcomes to customers quickly,” said AWS ANZ head of channel and alliances Davinia Simon.

“We are happy to enable Stax and Nextgen to help companies move to the cloud, and create a future for businesses, characterised by adaptability, scalability, reliability, security, and speed.”

Stax co-founder and chief executive Thor Essman said his company is “delighted to be working with Nextgen and AWS to help accelerate ANZ partners with their cloud business.”

“By using AWS’s unmatched portfolio of cloud services, we can help businesses make a strong start on their cloud journey. Stax for Partners allows Solution Providers, Systems Integrators, and MSPs to have a reliable, extendable base to use AWS to deliver customer outcomes.”