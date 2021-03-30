Nextgen launches proof of concept platform for integration of security solutions

Nextgen has created the CyberLAB platform that provides a digital space for partners to demonstrate and provide proof of concept (PoC) for the integration of security products from various vendors to be deployed as a single solution for an end-customer.

Providing this PoC of the successful integration Nextgen’s portfolio of security solutions can give customers confidence around how those technologies actually work, a statement from Nextgen explained.

Vendors not on Nextgen’s books can be added to the solution by request.

The statement pointed to research by Cybersecurity Ventures highlighting that Australians spent over $5.6 billion on cybersecurity in 2020 and invested in a growing number of vendor technologies to meet the demands of growing complexity.

“We also developed a Dynamic Learning Centre, a consortium of knowledge in a single repository. It’s embedded within the CyberLAB platform and designed to demonstrate integrations so partners can learn from the CyberLAB and see how their technology can be integrated in a non-vendor specific environment,” said Nextgen cybersecurity solutions architect Ben Sullivan.

“It is a collaborative cybersecurity platform where partners can emulate their customer environments to showcase multiple vendor integrations in real-time to create seamless security solutions. We saw that partners were frustrated with the length of the sales cycles that traditional distributors were taking to go through the process of discovery, dwell time, demos and PoC.

“CyberLAB expedites the sales process to go from discovery to PoC in a single session and will give the customer greater confidence that a multi-vendor solution can deliver the appropriate protection, but also bring more success to partners and vendors through higher sales closure rates.”

Vendor’s have been supportive of the initiative, according to Nextgen’s statement.

“At Netskope we have always had the belief that no single vendor can solve all cyber challenges and true protection is achieved when two or more vendors add value to each other’s technology, resulting in far better outcome for our customers. The Nextgen CyberLAB gives Netskope the ability to seamlessly demonstrate and train our partners on the power of integration with vendors such as Netskope, Okta and Imperva with many more to come,” Netskope Asia Pacific vice president Tony Burnside said.

Nextgen chief executive John Walters added, “The CyberLAB will be relevant not only in Australia but also for partners in New Zealand and up into AsiaPac as we expand our geographical footprint there. The Cybersecurity solutions market is extremely complex and crowded at present, so the Nextgen CyberLAB has been designed to help partners simplify and fast-track their cyber solution decision making cycle.”