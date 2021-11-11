NEXTGEN nabs Quest distie deal

Sydney-based NEXTGEN Distribution has inked an agreement to become the exclusive local provider for Quest Software and One Identity.

Quest Software offers solutions that cover database and systems management, Active Directory and Office 365 management and cyber security resilience. One Identity is a subsidiary of Quest, offering unified identity security solutions.

NEXTGEN said it had been brought on as the sole distributor for both its technical expertise and for the complimentary solutions it already has in its stable. These offerings include oSpace, Optima and CyberLab.

“Our partnership with Nextgen will allow us to further accelerate our growth in the A/NZ market, while providing additional value for our partners and customers,” said Quest regional VP Chris Wood.

“Quest and One Identity Partners can expect transformational models of engagement, incorporating Nextgen Group’s value-added services, that will help them grow, scale and differentiate in market.”

The distributor said the deal represents an opportunity to continue growing its enterprise applications, security, data management and Infrastructure business.

The company added that its partners would be able to leverage technical and sales services which would be supported through its engagement framework. Partners will be able to access training and enablement, services and marketing support.

“Quest fits really nicely with our Digital Enterprise “Go To Market” where we help streamline IT operations, take control of data, empower better business insights, control network infrastructure, manage identity access and harden cybersecurity,” NEXTGEN’s head of operations Gavin Lawless said.

“Data is expanding at an alarming rate. As it does, so do the challenges to efficiently manage, secure, provision and recover that data, and the Quest solutions provide our partners with the tools and products to support their customers in this complex environment.”