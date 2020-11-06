Nextgen scores APAC SingleStore distribution deal

US-based database company SingleStore has named Nextgen as its first distribution partner for Asia Pacific.

SingleStore sells a database for operational analytics and cloud-native applications and the company said it intends to expand its go-to-market strategy and operations in the region by "rapidly leveraging Nextgen partners and enterprises across Asia, Australia and New Zealand".

“We are excited to partner with Nextgen, which has more than 50 channel partners and is the preferred partner for the top 200 enterprises in the region,” SingleStore’s CEO Raj Verma said.

“This partnership allows us to collaborate with channel partners and serve businesses in this part of the world – and continue to grow our global business – faster and more efficiently.”

“Nextgen is focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with,” said the company’s CEO John Walters.

“SingleStore is a high growth vendor with massive potential. It is cloud native and addresses the enormous explosion in applications and users that demand more from their data."