Nextgen scores APAC SingleStore distribution deal

By on
Nextgen scores APAC SingleStore distribution deal

US-based database company SingleStore has named Nextgen as its first distribution partner for Asia Pacific.

SingleStore sells a database for operational analytics and cloud-native applications and the company said it intends to expand its go-to-market strategy and operations in the region by "rapidly leveraging Nextgen partners and enterprises across Asia, Australia and New Zealand".

“We are excited to partner with Nextgen, which has more than 50 channel partners and is the preferred partner for the top 200 enterprises in the region,” SingleStore’s CEO Raj Verma said.

“This partnership allows us to collaborate with channel partners and serve businesses in this part of the world – and continue to grow our global business – faster and more efficiently.”

“Nextgen is focused on working with the world's leading enterprise software providers, and we are highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with,” said the company’s CEO John Walters.

“SingleStore is a high growth vendor with massive potential. It is cloud native and addresses the enormous explosion in applications and users that demand more from their data."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
database digital nextgen singlestore software

Partner Content

Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC
Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs

Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs
Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021

Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021
BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry cheers top performing partners
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?