Nextgen signs deal with Secureworks

Nextgen Group has signed a distribution agreement with Secureworks to distribute the company’s extended detection and response (XDR) product across Asia Pacific.

The agreement covers Secureworks Taegis XDR, Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer products.

The product, dubbed Taegis, is billed as a cloud-native SaaS solution that offers threat intelligence more than 1,400 incident response engagements in the last year, according to a company statement.

“Nextgen delivers MSPs, MSSPs and resellers a comprehensive selection of cybersecurity solutions, services, enablement and expertise, and this effort strengthens our global reach to new Taegis customers,” said Secureworks channel chief Maureen Perrelli in a statement.

“Together, we’ll bring the power of Secureworks’ cloud-native Taegis XDR, and industry leading incident response services to Nextgen’s network of partners and customers to expand and empower the cybersecurity community in Asia Pacific.”

Nextgen’s head of security Gabe Marzano said in the same statement, “Cybersecurity continues to be a global concern, and top priority for organisations across markets throughout Asia, and partners and customers are keen to leverage the power of a cloud-native SaaS solution like Taegis XDR.”

“Taegis XDR is an extended detection and response solution that consolidates best-of-breed security components, across cloud, network and endpoint, into a holistic ecosystem fueled by 20+ years of Secureworks threat intelligence, that provides the proactive protection against complex cyber-attacks that partners and customers require.”