NEXTGEN staff swap tech for dumplings in Ukrainian fundraiser

Sydney-based distributor NEXTGEN has launched a unique campaign to raise funds for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More than 20 staff participated in a Pierogi making frenzy on Monday in Sydney as the group kicked off its Pierogis for Peace campaign intending to raise $20,000.



NEXTGEN Group marketing manager and Polish ex-pat Anna Christensen and her husband Kasper Christensen spearheaded the initiative. Kasper Christensen was once the private chef of the Danish royal family and has turned his culinary talents to the new Taste for Freedom initiative, making pierogis (a Polish dumpling) to raise funds to send to a hospital in Drohobycz, Ukraine that is in desperate need of medical supplies.

The husband and wife team, along with support from 20 NEXTGEN staff including CEO John Walters made 2,000 pierogis on Monday 9 May to kick off the effort.

Poland has responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with outstanding generosity. Ukraine’s neighbour has taken in 2,968,716 refugees, more than 60 percent of all those who have fled the country.

Kasper Christensen, John Walters, Anna Christensen

Christensen said she was moved to do something to help and has already taken in more than $4000 toward the $20,000 goal.

“I didn’t want to sponsor a large charity,” she said. “It was really important to me that all of the money went from us straight to the hospital where it is desperately needed to help to keep people alive.

“Our pierogi won’t be ordinary. They will be made by an awarded chef and delivered with the same love my people are showing to their Ukrainian neighbours. They will be as outstanding as the Polish response to the Ukrainian invasion. We hope they will do good. We hope they will save lives.”

NEXTGEN boss John Walters said, “What Anna does in her daily life at NEXTGEN, helping protect businesses from cyber attacks and potential ruin, is great. What she is doing off her own bat, helping to save people under military attack from dying is absolutely glorious. The whole team at NEXTGEN and I could not be more proud of her.”

To support the Pierogis for Peace campaign, you can sign up here.