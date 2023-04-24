NEXTGEN to help NightDragon expand Aussie presence

Distributor NEXTGEN has formed a strategic cybersecurity partnership with investment and advisory firm NightDragon to help it expand its presence in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

NEXTGEN’s oSpace business will help NightDragon’s portfolio of companies to develop the ANZ presence through support and services which will provide the vendor with a modern digital sales and channel management as a service.

The program aims to drive hyper scale for the companies, while also delivering essential cybersecurity innovation to customers across ANZ.

“This formal relationship with NightDragon builds on our focus, capability, and growth in the cybersecurity market,” NEXTGEN Group chief executive John Walters said.

“Engaging with NightDragon’s current and future portfolio will add significant value to this position, ensuring that the Australian and New Zealand market has a combination of the latest market leading cybersecurity solutions.”

NightDragon chief executive Dave DeWalt said the investment firm selected NEXTGEN Group due to its “growth trajectory, high level of service and incredible customer base, each backed by their deep local cyber expertise.”

“We view Australia and New Zealand as critical markets to the cybersecurity industry and an essential piece of global innovation,” DeWalt said.

“We look forward to partnering with them to drive incredible impact and growth for NightDragon portfolio companies in the region,” he added.

NEXTGEN is the newest addition to the NightDragon Masters Partnership Program, a collection of Master Service Agreement (MSA) partnerships that include preferred terms for NightDragon companies.

The two companies will work to identify NightDragon companies with a strong product and market fit for the ANZ region and apply the MSA framework to help them implement go-to-market strategies and solutions.

The identified NightDragon companies will receive elevated levels of support, as well as preferred onboarding and enhanced levels of enablement.

They will also receive ongoing support from oSpace, including business development, pre-sales support, transactional support and training and certification, as well as assistance with value proposition creation and vetted introductions to key channel partners in the