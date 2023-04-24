NEXTGEN to help NightDragon expand Aussie presence

By on
NEXTGEN to help NightDragon expand Aussie presence

Distributor NEXTGEN has formed a strategic cybersecurity partnership with investment and advisory firm NightDragon to help it expand its presence in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

NEXTGEN’s oSpace business will help NightDragon’s portfolio of companies to develop the ANZ presence through support and services which will provide the vendor with a modern digital sales and channel management as a service.

The program aims to drive hyper scale for the companies, while also delivering essential cybersecurity innovation to customers across ANZ.

“This formal relationship with NightDragon builds on our focus, capability, and growth in the cybersecurity market,” NEXTGEN Group chief executive John Walters said.

“Engaging with NightDragon’s current and future portfolio will add significant value to this position, ensuring that the Australian and New Zealand market has a combination of the latest market leading cybersecurity solutions.”

NightDragon chief executive Dave DeWalt said the investment firm selected NEXTGEN Group due to its “growth trajectory, high level of service and incredible customer base, each backed by their deep local cyber expertise.”

“We view Australia and New Zealand as critical markets to the cybersecurity industry and an essential piece of global innovation,” DeWalt said.

“We look forward to partnering with them to drive incredible impact and growth for NightDragon portfolio companies in the region,” he added.

NEXTGEN is the newest addition to the NightDragon Masters Partnership Program, a collection of Master Service Agreement (MSA) partnerships that include preferred terms for NightDragon companies. 

The two companies will work to identify NightDragon companies with a strong product and market fit for the ANZ region and apply the MSA framework to help them implement go-to-market strategies and solutions. 

The identified NightDragon companies will receive elevated levels of support, as well as preferred onboarding and enhanced levels of enablement.

They will also receive ongoing support from oSpace, including business development, pre-sales support, transactional support and training and certification, as well as assistance with value proposition creation and vetted introductions to key channel partners in the 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dave dewalt distribution john walters nextgen nextgen group nightdragon

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade

Four partners picked by NBN for fibre upgrade
Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner

Karl Sice joins DXC Technology as client partner
MacTel becomes MacTech

MacTel becomes MacTech

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?