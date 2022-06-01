NGage co-founder Jarrod Bloomfield joins Sydney-based Canary IT to lead Melbourne office

Sydney-based IT services provider Canary Technology Solutions has hired channel entrepreneur Jarrod Bloomfield to lead its Melbourne office.

Bloomfield, who was hired out of Melbourne-based digital infrastructure specialist Cube Networks, will help drive Canary’s growth strategy and objectives in the Melbourne office, while also leading the expansion into other states and territories.

“We are pleased to welcome Jarrod onboard to lead our expansion into the key Melbourne market,” Canary chief executive Steve Parsonage said.

“Jarrod’s calibre as an entrepreneur and client engagement specialist, combined with his knowledge of the Melbourne market and proven ability to grow a managed services business makes him an ideal fit for Canary, which has aggressive growth and expansion ambitions of its own.”

Bloomfield, with Techtify’s Brent Valle, co-founded NGage Technology Group, a CRN Fast50 MSP that specialised in Pure Storage solutions. The company was acquired by fellow Fast50 company Cirrus Networks in 2017.

Bloomfield remained with Cirrus as state manager for Victoria until 2019, when he moved to Aruba as enterprise account executive, and later as director of client engagement at Cube Networks. Prior to founding NGage, he also worked at Southern Cross Computer Systems (now SXiQ) from 2003 to 2012.

Along with the hire, Canary has also opened a Brisbane office and hired two Perth-based consultants.

Canary was founded last month after Sydney MSP IT Consult acquired fellow IT services companies BCPrise and Diversus Group to form the $25 million combined annual revenue firm.

In the announcement, Bloomfield said, “I am excited by the opportunity to join Canary and play a key role in driving its growth strategy and objectives in Melbourne.”

“The company has strong foundations, and its commitment to creating long-lasting relationships with customers on their digital journeys is a foundation we can build upon and turn Canary into the next Australian IT services success story.”

Also joining the firm is chief marketing officer Erin Fitzpatrick, who previously worked at Cylance and VMTech in various marketing roles.