NICE promotes channel sales manager Russell Jones to channel chief

NICE has promoted Russell Jones to the newly created role of ANZ head of channel from his position as ANZ channel sales manager.

Jones was replaced by Ben Eldridge, who was hired from Melbourne-based workplace integrator IComm, where he had worked as senior account director since 2019.

The customer experience software vendor said the appointments come as it looks to deliver increased support for its partners and expanding customer base.

“NICE has grown rapidly in this region as a result of its deep engagement with business partners," Jones said.



"To continue NICE’s growth, it is important to maintain the quality of these relationships through further investment and expansion of the channel team.”

Jones has worked at NICE for three years and was previously partner business manager at software giant SAP since 2017, and before that channel sales manager at networking gear vendor Alcatel-Lucent since 2008.

Speaking of his new role, Eldridge said, “It’s an exciting time to be working in the CX space and NICE continues to go from strength to strength in the region.”

“The company’s vision for CX, coupled with its impressive growth makes it a very attractive business to be involved with. NICE is a great organisation with talented people, and I’m looking forward to helping drive further success across ANZ through its partners.”

Commenting on the hires, NICE ANZ managing director Rod Lester said, “the power of the channel has helped NICE achieve significant growth in ANZ in the past couple of years and presented the company with an ideal opportunity to deepen and strengthen its trusted partner relationships.”

The Israeli-headquartered, customer experience software platform vendor said that expanding its ANZ channel team was necessary following the wider adoption of CXone, NICE’s contact centre as a service (CCaaS) platform, which has been used by more the 150 of NICE’s ANZ partners.

NICE partner, Sydney-based unified communications specialist Generation-e, deployed CXone at Wodonga TAFE in northeast Victoria earlier this year to improve the TAFE’s contact centre’s reporting integrity, forecasting accuracy, visibility over agents, workforce management and flexibility for the contact centre’s remote working teams.