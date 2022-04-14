NICE promotes channel sales manager Russell Jones to channel chief

By on
NICE promotes channel sales manager Russell Jones to channel chief

NICE has promoted Russell Jones to the newly created role of ANZ head of channel from his position as ANZ channel sales manager. 

Jones was replaced by Ben Eldridge, who was hired from Melbourne-based workplace integrator IComm, where he had worked as senior account director since 2019. 

The customer experience software vendor said the appointments come as it looks to deliver increased support for its partners and expanding customer base.

“NICE has grown rapidly in this region as a result of its deep engagement with business partners," Jones said.

"To continue NICE’s growth, it is important to maintain the quality of these relationships through further investment and expansion of the channel team.”

Jones has worked at NICE for three years and was previously partner business manager at software giant SAP since 2017, and before that channel sales manager at networking gear vendor Alcatel-Lucent since 2008. 

Speaking of his new role, Eldridge said, “It’s an exciting time to be working in the CX space and NICE continues to go from strength to strength in the region.”

“The company’s vision for CX, coupled with its impressive growth makes it a very attractive business to be involved with. NICE is a great organisation with talented people, and I’m looking forward to helping drive further success across ANZ through its partners.”

Commenting on the hires, NICE ANZ managing director Rod Lester said, “the power of the channel has helped NICE achieve significant growth in ANZ in the past couple of years and presented the company with an ideal opportunity to deepen and strengthen its trusted partner relationships.”

The Israeli-headquartered, customer experience software platform vendor said that expanding its ANZ channel team was necessary following the wider adoption of CXone, NICE’s contact centre as a service (CCaaS) platform, which has been used by more the 150 of NICE’s ANZ partners. 

NICE partner, Sydney-based unified communications specialist Generation-e, deployed CXone at Wodonga TAFE in northeast Victoria earlier this year to improve the TAFE’s contact centre’s reporting integrity, forecasting accuracy, visibility over agents, workforce management and flexibility for the contact centre’s remote working teams.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alcatellucent anz channel ben eldridge ccaas channel chief channel sales channel sales manager contact centre as a service cxone icomm nice rusell jones saas services software as a service

Partner Content

How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators

Facebook to take almost half of all sales from Metaverse creators
Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group

Calibre One acquired by Brisbane-based Azentro Group
Accenture names new local cloud transformation boss

Accenture names new local cloud transformation boss
Kaseya to acquire Datto for US$6.2b

Kaseya to acquire Datto for US$6.2b

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?