NinjaOne partners with Aussie distie Bluechip

Australian distributor Bluechip has entered a non-exclusive agreement with NinjaOne for its unified IT operations platform.

Bluechip did not disclose the value or length of the agreement to CRN. 

NinjaOne changed its name last year from NinjaRMM, an acronym for remote monitoring and management, to reflect the company's change in focus to providing a platform for internal IT teams and managed service providers. 

The US company’s platform provides endpoint management, patch management, cloud backup and ticketing to support hybrid and remote work.

The agreement follows other recent efforts by NinjaOne to expand its partners and distribution in Australia.

In April last year, the company hired Sydney-based Michael Robotham as its head of sales for Asia Pacific, according to Robotham's LinkedIn. Earlier this year, the company signed its first Australian distribution agreement with rhipe

Robotham said in a statement, “NinjaOne is growing fast in Australia and this partnership is a major recognition of our reputation as not just a world-class product, but a great company to work with, too.” 

NinjaOne channel sales director Vinh Pham said “partnering with Bluechip Infotech is a major milestone for NinjaOne as it represents both our long-term commitment to this region and our channel-first approach to growth.”

“Distributors like Bluechip have the local expertise, relationships, and skills necessary to introduce a world-class product like NinjaOne to the market. We’re proud to partner with them and look forward to working together closely.” 

Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said the partnership would support Bluechip’s growth in the Australian market and extend its arsenal of hybrid work and customer and employee engagement solutions. 

 “We are excited to partner with NinjaOne to expand our offering to managed service providers. NinjaOne is an excellent addition to our managed service providers’ portfolio as Ninja is packed with all the tools you need as a managed service provider to deliver exceptional IT services without the complexity.”

