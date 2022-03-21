No-code software vendor WalkMe names Jarrod Hughes as first ANZ channel chief

No-code and digital adoption software vendor WalkMe has named Jarrod Hughes as its first local channel chief.

Hughes was hired from ServiceNow, taking on the newly created role of director of alliance and channel for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Melbourne, Hughes will be responsible for further developing and maturing the WalkMe partner ecosystem in line with the company’s growth strategies across the region. He will also work with the vendor’s strategic global alliance partners, including some consulting, advisory and systems integrator firms.

“Jarrod’s extensive experience leading and developing complex partnerships for global technology partners will provide tremendous value to WalkMe as we enter our next phase of hyper growth.” WalkMe APJ vice president of alliance and channels Antony Collins said.

“Jarrod has been in the trenches in many different alliance and channel positions and has been successful in helping many of these firms grow and expand their market opportunity. We expect his vast experience will help us clearly engage the ecosystem to articulate to the market all the capabilities and benefits that WalkMe can bring to our mutual clients.”

Hughes was most recently ANZ director of global alliance partners at ServiceNow, which he held since 2018. Prior to that, he was regional sales director and head of strategic alliances at ASX-listed LiveHire.

Hughes also worked at IBM from 2003 to 2017, working up to sales director after working at its systems integrator alliances team for most of his stint. Other previous stints include Brio Software and Argyle Accounting Services.

Speaking on the new role, Hughes said, “WalkMe has become a market leader in digital adoption solutions by building trusted client relationships around innovation, ease-of-use and a critical commitment to customer success.”

“There is an enormous market opportunity ahead to build on this foundation by delivering a wider range of cloud-based solutions that address the core needs of Australian and New Zealand businesses in their ongoing digital transformation journeys. I’m excited to join WalkMe at this time when the company is innovating at a rapid pace.”

WalkMe's flagship product is a cloud-based digital adoption platform that helps customers undergoing digital transformation efforts with a code-free platform that provides improved visibility for executives and improve the user experience for employees and customers.

One of WalkMe's partners is recently-launched The Big Middle, an Adelaide-based SaaS cloud solutions provider focused on mid-market customers, founded by Andrew McAdams, the co-founder of the now Accenture-owned Oracle channel partner PrimeQ.