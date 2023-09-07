No uplift change for IBM Sydney cloud charges next year

IBM has adjusted uplift pricing for some of its cloud infrastructure data centres outside the United States, with Sydney seeing no change in 2024.

The IT giant charges a percentage uplift from its United States base pricing, depending on the location globally.

Chennai, India and Sydney customers will continue to pay a 20 per cent uplift on US prices.

Uplifts for customers using IBM's Cloud IaaS in Amsterdam, Montreal, and Toronto will double from three to six per cent, an effective increase of 2.9 per cent, Big Blue said.

For Europe, London uplift in 2024 goes up from 7 per cent to 13 per cent (increase of 5.6 per cent), whereas customers in Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan and Paris data centres face an uplift of 16 per cent, up from 10 per cent currently, in 2024.

Osaka, Tokyo and Singapore customers will see their uplift go from 13 per cent to 20 per cent, whereas Sao Paulo in Brazil moves from 20 per cent to 29 per cent.

IBM said the new uplifts will apply to its Bare Metal Servers, Virtual Server Instances, File and Block Storage, along with Networking for both Classic and virtual private cloud (VPC) instances.

Sao Paulo users will see IBM's Cloud Object Storage being hit by the increased uplift charges.

In other locations globally, Cloud Object Storage will see an increase of 25 per cent for Accelerated Archive storage, and 26 per cent for Deep Archive storage.

For IBM's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), prices look set to increase by three per cent by January 1, 2024.

This covers Kubernetes Service, Red Hat OpenShift, Security, Cloud Databases, Event Streams, Cloudant and Data Engine.

