Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

The CRN Fast50 is back for 2023, with nominations now open for Australia’s biggest awards program for fast-growing IT partner businesses.

Celebrating the fastest growing companies in the Australian IT channel, the CRN Fast50 is one of the best ways for Australian systems integrators, consultants, managed service providers, resellers and other IT services partners to showcase their performance in the 2022-23 financial year.

The growth of the Fast50 continued to accelerate last year, with companies needing revenue growth of 45 percent to earn a placing. The average revenue of the 2022 Fast50 was $12.8 million.

The current Fast50 ranges from an 11-person team in regional NSW covering thousands of square kilometres by car for face-to-face meetings with clients, to an analytics firm that helped a major airport deal try and cope with the influx of people we saw after lockdowns ended.

CRN will also honour partners with special award:

The Leader Award celebrates fast business growth and scale by recognising the Fast50 company with the largest overall revenue.

The Young Leader Award is given to the youngest CEO whose company made the Fast50.

The Fast50 Icon Award, is presented to the company that other Fast50 companies vote as having made the most significant contribution to the Australian channel, based on a list of nominees provided by the CRN news team.

The Female Business Champion Award recognises the most outstanding contribution by a woman working for or with a Fast50 company, based on the business impact of the nominee's work. Each Fast50 company can nominate one candidate.

The Resilience Award shines a light on the company with the best Fast50 performance over the last three years, based on how frequently it made the Fast50 and then on the best performance.

The awards will take place in Sydney on 22nd November.

Submissions close on Friday, 8th September 2023, so now is the time to start preparing your entry!

To showcase your company's success in FY22-23 enter the 2023 CRN Fast50 here.