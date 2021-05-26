Non-profit Barayamal and IBM partner to support Indigenous tech entrepreneurs

IBM and Indigenous charity Barayamal have formed a partnership to provide support to Indigenous Australians interested in a career in tech, building skills and knowledge of the industry.

“At Barayamal, we believe entrepreneurship and technology can change the world for the better. We’re on a mission to close the disparity gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians through rolling out programs, events and providing opportunities to support Indigenous entrepreneurs with the help of IBM,” Barayamal founder and chief executive Dean Foley said

“IBM is a great example of corporate innovation through engagement with grassroots Indigenous entrepreneurship and we are excited for this partnership. To kick off the partnership we recently hosted our first joint virtual Demo Day where six Indigenous start-ups pitched to 80 attendees, showcasing innovative ideas across a range of sectors including design, printing, energy, health and digital identification.”

IBM will provide virtual and face to face ‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions to provide technical and business advice to participants.

“We are proud to partner with Barayamal, a leader in the Indigenous entrepreneurship space who have launched a unique accelerator program and hackathon for Indigenous people. We have much to do in our industry and IBM's intention is to respectfully and positively impact this journey,” IBM ANZ managing director Katrina Troughton said.

“IBM has worked hard over the past two years to build our foundations in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander reconciliation. We have engaged IBMers across Australia to not only act, but to listen, learn and find practical ways to create meaningful opportunities with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."

Barayamal will help IBM create opportunities for emerging Australian Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander entrepreneurs through access to experts and mentors, and skills sessions focused on enterprise-grade technologies and go-to-market strategies.

“This partnership with Barayamal will help Indigenous Australians to build their ICT and STEM skills for the future. It is an integral part of our vision of long-term, beneficial and reciprocal partnerships with the Traditional Custodians of our land that are culturally appropriate and inclusive,” Troughton said.