Northrop Grumman funds AI scholarships for Flinders University

US-based defence contractor Northrop Grumman has given four Flinders University computer science students $5000 scholarships for the study of artificial intelligence.

The Adelaide-based university said the scholarships would support building skills in artificial intelligence, coding and games development. The program is focused on developing programming skills in Unity, HTML, Unreal, Java, C#, C ++, Python, JetBrains and other platforms.

Northrop Grumman executive director of strategy Australia Chris Deeble said, “artificial intelligence is key to the autonomous and decision-making systems of the future”.

“By investing in these outstanding university students today, we’re helping them acquire the skills needed to develop these new and emerging technologies. We’re pleased to be able to support Flinders University in growing tomorrow’s workforce.”

34-year-old, scholarship-recipient Bob Wright said applying computer skills to game development is an avenue he believes will lead to new industrial product designs and technological innovations for future industries.

“I’m excited to start university after working on gaming in my own time since before the COVID-19 years.”

“I’m really grateful for this support in continuing my undergraduate studies this year.”

Wright previously managed various hospitality business operations and has completed a diploma in film and television.

Fellow scholarship recipient, 20-year-old Orson Hannath said he would use his grant to buy a laptop to help start a Bachelor of Computer Science majoring in artificial intelligence.

“I taught myself a lot about computer programming throughout high school and want to learn what industry wants me to know, to apply these skills in advanced manufacturing and other avenues.”

Last year’s Northrop Grumman undergraduate scholarships were given to Ronin Edson-Wilkinson who is a Bachelor of Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) Honours student and Connor Dunne, who is studying a Bachelor of Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) (Honours) at Flinders University.

Northrop Grumman was also one of 50 industry partners that, this month, contributed $140 million towards the ‘Defence Trailblazer: Concept to Sovereign Capability’ project led by Adelaide University and the University of New South Wales.

The project will research dual-use technologies including quantum materials, technologies and computing; defensive hypersonics and countermeasures; information warfare and advanced cyber technologies; robotics, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence; and defence space technologies.