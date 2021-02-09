Novata creates GM role as it eyes enterprise market

Perth-based managed services provider Novata Solutions has appointed Gary Wainwright in in the newly created general manager role.

Novata has told CRN that the appointment marks a change in strategy as it grows into a medium-sized business and is committing to a definite management structure.

Wainwright’s appointment is the first part of a major strategy to expand the business and gain more enterprise level clients, as well as greater engagement in the WA State Government, a Novata spokesperson said.

The company recently gained supplier status on the West Australian Government CUA2021 (Common Use Agreement) panel, allowing it to formally transact with all departments and local government.

Another new position was also created, with Alex Noor joining the company as digital and creative general manager.

The spokesperson added that the company’s recent global award win with Outsystems will allow Novata Solutions market itself to larger enterprise organisations as it finds opportunities providing customised solutions to organisations who have increased their focus on both employee and customer experience.

Wainwright was most recently an accounting director for Fast 50 member Dienst Consulting which followed 9 years at Datacom as the services general manager.

He also worked in leadership positions at Huawei Australia and IBM during his 20+ years in the IT industry.

Recently, Wainwright became a council member for the West Australian branch of the AIIA (Australian Information Industry Association) and is the Chair of the Innovation Pan Group.

Novata Solutions director and CIO Rinaldo De Paolis is “excited to have Gary Wainwright join our team, with Gary’s vast experience of management of teams, delivering infrastructure solutions, and directing business development initiatives. We are looking forward to him building strong relationships with our clients and new customers, and taking Novata to the next level.”

Wainwright outlines the strengths he sees in Novata Solutions stating, “This is an exciting senior leadership position with a business which is firmly focused on delivering innovation utilising a company’s own data published via purpose-built applications to create value. With the new frontier on CX and UX, the ability to help our customers’ improve their own market value is paramount to continuing business success.”