Novum Networks nabs Cisco UC-One deal

Novum Networks is the first in Australia to offer the new version of Cisco UC-One SaaS to the channel.

The Brisbane-based telco provider has a long standing relationship with Cisco-acquired BroadSoft and owns a Cisco BroadWorks calling platform which it whitelables for its managed services provider community.

The new offering allows Novum to add integrations to Cisco’s Webex messaging and team spaces. This enables messaging, video and team workspaces based on Webex cloud collaboration technology on Novum’s Cisco BroadWorks calling platform.

Novum Networks general manager Gerben Graske-Borst told CRN said this offers partners who wish to purchase whitelabel solutions to gain access to Cisco products they would not ordinarily be able to brand themselves.

“By integrating Cisco Webex messaging and team spaces with the Novum Networks Cisco BroadWorks-based communications infrastructure, we can offer our partners a complete service delivering unified calling, messaging, team collaboration and meetings experiences,” he said.

“At Novum Networks, we are always committed to delivering superior services to our

partners and customers.”

“Cisco UC-One SaaS Unified Communications is an ideal offer for small and medium business, with the Webex messaging and team workspace functions delivering modern collaboration

experience to meet today’s employee demands.”

“Our partnership with Cisco will help us to grow to be a formidable player within the Australian telecommunications market.”

Novum said the offering should be generally available in the coming weeks.