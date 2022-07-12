Novum Networks offering channel, white label partners discounts on Cisco-based Broadworks platform

Brisbane-based telco provider Novum Networks has launched ‘Fast Track Program’ for its white label and channel partners.

The company said the program would offer discounted licenses for its Cisco calling platform Broadworks from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 to incentivise Novum Networks partners to attract more customers and close more deals.

“The Fast Track Program effectively gives our partners a head start in selling voice into emerging markets and lets them experience what a voice partnership with us can bring," said Novum Networks managing director Nigel Keswick.

Novum Networks owns Broadworks and white labels it for its managed services provider community.

The hosted, VoIP, and value-added services provider calls Broadworks a cloud collaboration technology that allows partners and end-users to improve communications solutions through calling features and capabilities, such as UCx with Webex, Call Centre, and Call Forwarding Selective.

Novum brings together VoIP vendors, handling the engineering, billing and marketing side to support its partners. In addition to Cisco, some of its technology partners include Poly, Ribbon, Tollring, VMware, AWS, IBM and more.

Keswick said that the new partner program would introduce additional recurring revenue streams and speed up sales.

"We're introducing the Fast Track Program because we know our partners are looking to adapt to the market and offer relevant communication and collaboration solutions during these unprecedented times.”

“The program opens more doors for our partners and allows them to meet the changing market demands.”

Novum Networks became the first company in Australia to offer Broadworks, a new version of Cisco UC-One SaaS, to the channel in April 2020. The company has a long-standing relationship with Cisco-owned BroadSoft.