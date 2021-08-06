Nozomi Networks unveils new MSSP program

US-based security company Nozomi Networks has launched a new partner program targeted at partners focused on OT and IoT.

Dubbed the MSSP Elite Program, Nozomi said the offering gives access to its cybersecurity solutions, expertise and selling resources.

“We’ve had huge demand across our A/NZ partner base to develop this program. As cyber concerns deepen, we’re seeing partners develop ‘playbooks’ to build into their security services and SOCs,” Nozomi’s local channel chief Dung Hua said in a statement.

“These are usually focused more on IT, but OT and IoT are in many cases the fastest-growing threat partners are dealing with. What this program can do is validate the OT and IoT playbooks partners are developing or need to develop, giving them and their customers a legitimised roadmap to deal with these threats. MSSP Elite also provides new training opportunities that will help A/NZ partners develop new security services.”

Nozomi’s head of business development Chet Namboodri said MSSPs were filling a “critical role” as CISOs look for cost-effective security solutions while “juggling resource limitations and skills gaps”.

“Nozomi Networks MSSP Elite Program allows us to work with our partners to address a growing requirement to include advanced OT and IoT security solutions and maximise value for our mutual customers.”

The company said the program offers specialised training and certifications to “ensure partners are fully qualified to support customers with deep network visibility, advanced monitoring, and actionable threat intelligence for the best possible incident response”.

It said MSSPs who participate in the program would also have access to resources to further develop their industrial security expertise.

The company’s current list of MSSP Elite partners includes Accenture, FireEye Mandiant, Honeywell, Moro Hub and Telefónica.

Gaining ‘Elite’ standing in the program requires commitment to training and certification of sales and engineering teams and certification of the MSSP’s platform management or SOC service developed based on Nozomi Networks solutions.

“The oil and gas industry, as well as other industrial organisations, continue to be an attractive target for cyber criminals, making it essential for companies to adopt a more proactive approach to cyber defence,” Accenture's head of global security Jim Guinn said in a statement.

“Being a part of the Nozomi Networks' Elite MSSP program and as the first Nozomi Networks-certified SOC service partner, combined with our market-leading global OT Cyber expertise, Accenture can immediately provide clients with proven OT network monitoring and threat detection technology that’s already integrated into our Managed Detection and Response service. This service provides our clients the necessary visibility, rapid detection and intelligent response across IT and OT environments, both on-premises and in the cloud to reduce the risk of a cyber breach.”