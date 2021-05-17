NRI targets local growth with acquisition of Planit

Regional management company NRI Australia, the local arm of NRI Group, has acquired app testing and engineering services provider Planit for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the acquisition of Planit, which employs approximately 1500 staff and has offices across Australia as well as in New Zealand, India and the United Kingdom, is part of its global expansion strategy.

Planit will continue to operate under its brand with managing director Mike Weale staying at the helm.

“We are excited to continue to meet milestones that support NRI’s Vision2022 [strategy] through the acquisition of Planit, a leader in the provision of quality engineering and application testing services,” NRI Australia president Hiroyuki Kawanami said.

“Welcoming Planit to the NRI Group will allow us to maximise Planit’s offerings and expertise and continue to grow the business by expanding its operations into Japan and other areas of Asia.

“This is particularly important as the efficiency of application testing and automation is a crucial step in digital transformation initiatives in order to meet demand for faster, more user friendly, secure and accurate system development.

“Through this acquisition, NRI will be able to leverage Planit’s suite of services and customer coverage in order to expand its offerings in Oceania along with the other subsidiaries in NRI’s portfolio.”

Weale added, “Planit has developed substantially since its inception in 1997, growing from one office in Sydney to an industry leader with a significant presence across the globe.

“We continue to see strong demand and growth for our services and with NRI’s global footprint, this further strengthens our capability to continue to deliver our quality customer solutions. We are excited to have the support of a large global business that is NRI behind us.”

Planit joins a number of other subsidiaries under NRI Australia, including AUSIEX, ASG Group, M&T Resources, Group 10 Consulting and 1ICT.