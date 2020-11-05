NSW-based Dynamic Business Technologies acquires Melbourne's Connect

Newcastle-based managed service provider Dynamic Business Technologies (DBT) has acquired fellow Microsoft partner Connect (Aust) Pty Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

DBT specialises in Microsoft 365 cloud solutions and modern workplace solutions, with Connect offering similar services for dental and medical clients.

The acquisition of Connect, which is based in Melbourne, would bolster DBT’s presence in Victoria and support its expansion plans.

“COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the growth of the Modern Workplace for small and medium businesses across Australia and as a Microsoft partner we’ve been able to help our customers on that journey, leading to rapid growth for DBT,” DBT managing director Nathan Franks said.

“Partnering with Connect will allow us to better support our customers in Victoria and grow into the region, expanding on our current presence in Hamilton. The blend of our two companies, with strong and complementary capabilities, will further unlock the potential of the Modern Workplace for customers across Australia.”

Connect’s team of three will join DBT’s 23-strong staff across three locations, and Connect founder Mike Collishaw will assume the role of general manager for Victoria at DBT.

Speaking on the acquisition, Collishaw said the partnership with DBT will allow Connect to continue to focus on growth. He added that shared values and complementary services were also a primary consideration for the partnership.

“We had been looking for a partner to help address the challenge we had in finding strong, customer-focused talent for the business. Among our network, DBT is a highly regarded partner in the Microsoft community, so the partnership was a no-brainer. Now our existing customers will be supported by the extended DBT business, it provides more time for us to work on identifying new customers,” Collishaw said.

“Pro bono work and a philanthropic approach to business has always been a priority for Connect and we would not have considered a partner who didn’t share those values and plan to continue that approach.”