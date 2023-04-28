NSW DoE invites IT partners for 3D reality project

The NSW Department of Education (DoE) is seeking IT partners to create and consistently update a library of data-rich 3D reality capture models of its assets.

The main stakeholder for the project is the School Infrastructure NSW (SINSW) which is a business unit within the DoE.

The assets which need modelling span over 2,200 schools and education-related business units across NSW, which includes between 20,000 and 25,000 buildings, accommodating 400,000 to 450,000 rooms.

There are two types of 3D reality capture needed for the project, which includes predominantly configuration models (photo-real models), but also construction models.

These models will be used for various reasons, including assessing the spatial layout, condition and functionality of assets, monitoring constructing progress and defect management and assisting in planning and design for asset interventions.

The models will be captured by SINSW staff, while the IT partner will produce the raw data required for the 3D models, obtain and maintain all equipment needed, provide access to stakeholder groups

The expected time frame for the project is July 2023 until April 2024.

Phase 1 lasts for two months from July until August, which includes configuration, user training, initial data capture and ongoing training.

Phase 2 will occur over a year from September 2023 until September 2024, and includes the development of the solution to meet new requirements, and subsequent user training.

The request for tender will close on May 19, 2023.