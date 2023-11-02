NSW DPI seeks partners for hunting system upgrade

By on
NSW DPI seeks partners for hunting system upgrade

The NSW Department of Primary (DPI) Industries is seeking IT partners to assist with the modernisation of its hunting regulatory system.

In a tender published 23 October, DPI said it requires a partner to design and develop a modern regulatory information management system delivered using public cloud-based technology.

The system will manage licensing, booking and compliance of public land hunting and private land native game bird programs.

There are around 25,000 current licensed hunters in NSW, who each year obtain around 60,000 bookings to hunt on public land.

The system is anticipated to include:

  • A staff-facing portal for administration functions with analytics capability and workflows to streamline and track business processes.
  • Consumable data structure for connected DPI and customer-facing applications.
  • Integration with Revenue NSW API for direct upload of penalty notice data.
  • A portal for the public to make submissions about illegal activity and for hunters to make bookings and update their licence information.
  • A digital licence for hunters.
  • Mobile applications for compliance officers and hunters.

The successful supplier must be compliant with the NSW Cyber Security and privacy policies for SaaS installations and registered as an advanced supplier on the Buy NSW ICT Scheme.

The request for tender will close on 18 December 2023.

