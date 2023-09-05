NSW gov digital secretary leaving in November

NSW gov digital secretary leaving in November
Emma Hogan, DCS
The NSW government’s secretary of digital and of the Department of Customer Service Emma Hogan has announced she is to leave her role, with the government hoping to appoint a replacement by the end of November.

Hogan joined the NSW public service as public service commissioner in May 2018 after more than nine years in executive roles at Foxtel.

She was appointed secretary of DCS in October 2019, six months after then-premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the creation of the department.

Hogan announced her decision to leave in a LinkedIn post, saying that “as a leader, you’ve got to know when it’s the right time to step aside to allow for fresh eyes and renewed energy, and for me, it’s the right time.”

Jihad Dib, who took over from Victor Dominello as minister for customer service after the last state election, paid tribute to Hogan on LinkedIn.

Dib wrote that Hogan "has played a massive role in the way governement works with community, especially during difficult times such as Covid and the many natural disasters we have had.”

Under Hogan’s leadership, DCS has implemented an AWS hosting agreement worth more than $57 million, launched the state’s digital drivers licence and digital ID cards.

The success of the digital drivers licence led the federal government to an agreement with NSW that the two governments would recognise each others’ digital IDs.

In a statement, the NSW government said Hogan will remain in her role until November “unless a new secretary is appointed earlier.”

