NSW govt appoints MATTR as technology partner for Digital ID

By on
NSW govt appoints MATTR as technology partner for Digital ID
Dr Claire Barber, MATTR

The New South Wales government has named Auckland's MATTR the technology partner for its Digital ID and Verifiable Credentials program, last updated in 2021.

In November last year, the NSW government announced a pilot in which decentralised and locally stored IDs will be created by the Service NSW app.

These will allow users to renew their Working with Children Check remotely, and offer the ID as a proof-of-age for alcohol purchases.

The decentralised ID is not related to blockchain, the company told CRN Australia.

Other use cases for verifiable credentials can be storing qualifications and course completion certificates locally in digital wallets, which MATTR has implemented as a pilot for ten Canadian academic institutions in Ontario.

Others include personal identity credentials such as licenses, permits, insurance documents as well as entitlement cards and more.

“We are proud to support this ground-breaking project that will offer the people of NSW more security and control over their personal information and more convenience in their daily lives,” Dr Claire Barber, chief executive of MATTR said.

"Our verifiable credentials solution helps organisations who are looking for ways to create confidence in digital interactions. We apply data minimisation principles that enable individuals to share the information they need to, without oversharing, and which avoid the creation of unnecessary data ‘honeypots’ that can then be targeted by bad actors," she added.

MATTR will provide standards based and interoperable products that enable the verifiable credentials, via NSW government apps.

This includes the MATTR VII application programming interface for credentials generation, management, and verification, and the MATTR Pi toolkit for integration with existing applications.

The value of the contract with the NSW government was not disclosed by MATTR.

MATTR is backed by telco incumbent Spark, and operates independently.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
credentials verification digital trust government mattr nsw spark strategy

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Sydney IT boss dodges jail time

Sydney IT boss dodges jail time
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
AWS to drop $13.2 billion on Australian cloud infra by 2027

AWS to drop $13.2 billion on Australian cloud infra by 2027
New head of Telstra Purple announced

New head of Telstra Purple announced

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?