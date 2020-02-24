NSW govt intros IT consulting fee caps, discounts in new framework

The New South Wales government has introduced a new standard commercial framework for consulting services contracted under its ICT Services Scheme.

The new framework includes capped daily rates for consulting fees, minimum discounts based on engagement size and secondments, a standard policy on billable disbursements, and recommended resource mix targets.

The NSW government describes consultants as “...a person or organisation engaged under contract on a temporary basis to provide recommendations or professional advice to assist decision-making by management. Generally it is the advisory nature of the work that differentiates a consultant from other contractors.”

As part of the framework, engagements from $250,000 to $500,000 will receive a 2 percent discount; those from $500,000 to $1 million will receive 5 percent discounts; and those larger than $1 million will get 7 percent discounts. The 10 percent secondment discount meanwhile applies to engagements of all sizes.

A new disbursements policy aims to limit and manage expenses during the delivery of a consulting service

The new framework also sets a guide for buyers and suppliers, with certain NSW government roles assigned with a set ICT consulting target.

The capped daily rates were not revealed in the announcement but they can be accessed via the NSW government’s Major Supplier Portal or by contacting the NSW Service Centre.

For more details, the ICT consulting commercial framework can be accessed here.