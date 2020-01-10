NSW govt streamlines IT procurement for small, low risk orders

The New South Wales government has streamlined its contracting framework for smaller and low risk IT procurement.

The framework — called the Core& Agreement — has been updated to Core& Contracts, contract templates used for the procurement of IT and digital solutions that are considered low risk and involve expenditure of up to $500,000.

The contracts come in two variants, namely Core& One and Core& Combined. Core& One replaces the original template and will be used by NSW government agencies when procuring just one IT solution. Agencies procuring as-a-service solutions are recommended to use this template.

The contracts are available for four different solution requirements, namely as-a-service, professional services, software and hardware.

Core& Combined meanwhile is designed for the procurement of two or more IT solutions, combining multiple solution requirements into one single document.

The ICT Category Management team, which manages NSW government ICT procurement through the Department of Finance, will be hosting briefing sessions in February 2020 for both suppliers and agencies on how to use the new contracts. Interested parties are encouraged to provide feedback.