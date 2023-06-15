NSW Health seeks suppliers for health surveillance solution

NSW Health is seeking proposals from potential suppliers for the design, development, supply implementation and support of a surveillance solution for health-related data.

The supplier is expected to use the latest technology to collect, analyse and interpret data required for the planning, implementation and evaluation of public health practice.

In a request for proposal (RFP) on NSW Tenders, NSW Health listed it is looking to implement an operating model and associated system that supports greater intersystem collaboration, at-scale performance, and flexibility to adapt and enhance the platform aligned with emerging business needs.

According the NSW Health, the pandemic highlighted several limitations in the ability to view and direct workload across NSW’s public health network.

It was determined that NSW Health’s current suite of systems and tools were not adequately integrated, did not include metrics on the businesses operations and required a high number of manual workarounds that existed outside of the technology.

The SIGNAL program was developed to address these limitations, and includes the development and rollout of the Public Health Surveillance and Response Platform.

The program aims to implement a single system that improves health outcomes by centralising and digitising disparate electronic and paper-based systems, enabling assessment and management of health conditions and emerging risks, and supporting the integration of this health information.

The system should also connect to emergent national data systems for notifiable conditions or diseases and enable intellgience to inform public health policies and practice through reporting and analytics.

The supplier will go through two phases.

Phase 1 is proof of concept which includes the solution design and build and showcasing of the application to NSW Health.

Phase 2 will involve product implementation and operalisation of the preferred solution, system architectyre, support and security requirements.

The RFP closes on July 3, 2023.