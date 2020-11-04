NSW IT provider Diamond IT names new Sydney boss

Newcastle-headquartered IT and comms services provider Diamond IT has appointed Luke Russell as its new general manager for the Sydney region.

Diamond IT provides managed services, computer networks, cloud solutions, software development, business communications, mobility and technology consulting to customers across Australia.

The company said Russell brings significant strategic, operational and commercial experience to its Sydney office.

Diamond IT managing director Robert Buck said, “We are really excited to have Luke join the Diamond IT team. We are seeing an increasing demand from customers to ensure their technology roadmap is aligned, and integrated, with their overall business strategy.”

“As our customers invest more heavily in mobility and remote connectivity solutions, the need to ensure they adopt the right technology to support their business goals is paramount. Luke’s extensive experience in designing transformational initiatives will help us provide our customers with the best solution for their organisation.”

Russell was hired out of not-for-profit charity Samaritans Foundation, where he was head of business technology from 2018 to June 2020. Prior to that he was general manager at Newcastle-based Nettko from 2013 to 2017, and IT manager at Telstra Business Centre Hunter.

“The contemporary organisation is expecting more from Technology and beginning to embrace digital by design thinking as they react to the unpredictable commercial environment and search for ways to modernise and differentiate. It is important to have a partner who understands the relationship between Business and Technology and can distinguish the needs of each when looking through the prism of business improvement,” Russell said.

“Diamond IT boasts a breadth to its delivery capability, but it’s our strong reputation for humanising technology that is unique. I am looking forward to working with the team and helping to deliver quality outcomes for our customers.”