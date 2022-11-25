NSW passes state-based mandatory data breach notification

By on
NSW passes state-based mandatory data breach notification

Both houses of NSW parliament have passed mandatory data breach notification rules that will apply to state agencies and departments, statutory authorities, local councils and some universities.

The Privacy and Personal Information Protection Amendment Bill passed the upper house on November 16, having cleared the lower house the previous day.

The bill is now marked as “awaiting assent”. It is due to come into force a year after assent.

The leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, Penny Sharpe, said state Labor “has been asking for these changes for quite some time.”

“We are pleased that the government has finally brought a proposal before the House to deal with this serious issue, and I indicate at the outset that we do not oppose the bill,” she said.

“NSW public sector agencies hold substantial sensitive information about the people of NSW, including personal, health and financial information. 

“It is currently not mandatory for NSW public sector agencies to report data breaches of personal and health information under the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act. I have to say, I am completely shocked by that.”

Greens MP Abigail Boyd called the changes “long overdue.” 

“The bill does not do anything to keep our information safer from theft. It merely imposes a mandatory obligation on State‑owned corporations and public sector agencies to disclose to people impacted by a breach of data held by that corporation or agency,” she said.

“Frankly, it is astonishing that the obligation does not already exist and that it requires legislating at all.”

Boyd added: “The issue of digital rights and privacy - of regulation and responsible use of technology - is only going to become more urgent.

“This bill is a small but positive step in the right direction, and The Greens support it.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breach data breach notification nsw security

Partner Content

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won&#8217;t retain it

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Brennan IT completes $23.3m MOQ acquisition

Brennan IT completes $23.3m MOQ acquisition
Dicker Data individuals honoured at HP's 'night of nights'

Dicker Data individuals honoured at HP's 'night of nights'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?