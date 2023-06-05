NSW Telco Authority invites new mobile broadband suppliers

By on
The NSW Telco Authority is looking for mobile broadband suppliers to provide equipment, infrastructure or services related for government operated networks.

Published on NSW tenders in an Expression of Interest (EOI), the NSW Telco Authority is inviting suppliers for SCM0053 - Operational Telecommunications Equipment, Infrastructure and Services Scheme.

According to the NSW Government, the scheme covers of a broad range of operational telecommunications and radio communications equipment, infrastructure and services to support the operational delivery by NSW Government agencies and other eligible buyers.

It aims to “promotes increased competitiveness to enable agencies to get better value for money.”

The government agency is now expanding the scope for SCM0053 from May 2023 to include mobile broadband capabilities.

Benefits for suppliers includes simplified tender processes, increased access to buyers, simplified telco categories and improved valuation.

Currently the scheme already covers equipment for networks, satellites, links, stationary terminals, handheld and mobile terminals, as well as power equipment.

It also covers infrastructure including antenna support structures, mounts, security and safety systems and devices, fibre infrastructure and communications buildings.

The category of services includes site acquisition, environment and design services, network planning services, as well as construction, project, maintenance, consultancy and satellite carriage services.

Interested suppliers will have until December 2, 2023 to apply to the expression of interest for pre-qualification.

