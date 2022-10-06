NSW Telco Authority to launch connectivity strategy

The NSW Telco Authority has unveiled a connectivity strategy to unify state-level telecommunications strategies and improve digital services for customers for social and commercial purposes.

The strategy aims to ensure there is a coordinated government approach to digital connectivity initiatives to increase connectedness across NSW.

Through the strategy, the Telco Authority aims to bolster emergency services through mission-critical communications to provide public safety services, as well as government agencies that need connectivity to deliver services and for operational use.

The Authority also aims to improve the experience for citizens and businesses across NSW which rely on connectivity to effectively use digital government services.

“From addressing the digital divide between metropolitan centres and regional NSW to building smart city infrastructure in Sydney’s Western Parkland City, the NSW Connectivity Strategy will enable world-class, affordable and resilient connectivity,” NSW Telco Authority managing director Kylie De Courteney said

The strategy aims to support the roll-out of connectivity programs by government agencies including programs such as Regional Digital Connectivity. The NSW government announced that $60 million of Gig State funding has been giving to this program to improve internet connectivity in rural and regional NSW.

De Courteney said, “The Regional Digital Connectivity program ensures families and businesses across regional NSW have better access to mobile, internet and digital services.”

Approximately 15 per cent of major roads in NSW do not have mobile coverage and around 30 per cent of the rail network has poor or no coverage, according to the NSW government’s strategy page. Due to poor connectivity, more than 1 in 4 children under the age of 15 in remote areas of NSW did not have internet access in 2021.

“As a modern and customer-centric government, it is vital we commit to digital inclusion and ensure the programs we deliver improve outcomes for customers, create a strong economy and build safer communities,” De Courteney said.

“Digital connectivity creates more benefits the more people are connected. By uplifting connectivity to a regional town for instance, it can attract new businesses, accelerate the adoption of government digital services and propel higher standards of living.”