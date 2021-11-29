NSW’s Quantum Terminal gets first tenants

NSW’s Tech Central, the state Government's drive innovation and technology precinct, is seeing the first tenants move into its Quantum Terminal with three Australian quantum computing specialist companies.

Sydney-based Q-Ctrl, the Sydney Quantum Academy and ACT-based Quantum Brilliance have all taken up residence in the precinct, three Australian companies that are working on furthering quantum computing technology.

NSW deputy premier Stuart Ayres said the Government was focused on helping businesses expand and enter their next phase of growth at Tech Central.

“Quantum Terminal along with the rest of Tech Central will form one of the most vibrant innovation corridors in Australia,” Ayres said.

“Building on the opening of the Quantum Terminal, we’re also investing up to $21 million to prioritise affordable accommodation for scaleups. From December, businesses can apply for rebates on rental and fit-out costs of up to $600,000 a year through the Tech Central Scaleup Accommodation Rebate.”

Located in central Sydney at 477 Pitt Street, the Tech Central Scaleup Hub will be operated by Stone & Chalk.

CEO of Tech Central Scaleup Hub operator Stone & Chalk Michael Bromley said the company was proud to be the partner of choice for the Government’s growth agenda.

“Through our second Hub in Sydney, we’ll be able to support domestic and international startups in their transition to becoming scale-ups by providing vital access to the resources and infrastructure required for success,” Mr Bromley said.

Chair of the Tech Central Industry Advisory Group David Thodey said the opportunities for innovation and collaboration across the precinct were unrivalled.

“These facilities and support initiatives will help businesses both large and small, driving new opportunities for innovation and collaboration to build a sustainable and enduring world-class precinct.”

Tech Central will offer residents some digital tools including the digital twin, an online interactive tool on the Tech Central website.

“This is a modern government with a strong understanding of how to foster and harness technological and digital innovation for the good of our citizens and businesses,” minister for digital and customer service Victor Dominello said.

“With first-class researchers and entrepreneurs eager to collaborate and an innovation precinct ready to support jobs growth, NSW is in pole position to become a global leader in technology,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“Tech Central is predicted to bring up to 25,000 jobs to NSW and will be a major player in accelerating our economic recovery and future-proofing our economy.”