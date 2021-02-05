NTT Australia named FireEye's top APAC partner for 2020

Cybersecurity intelligence vendor FireEye has named NTT Australia as its top Asia-Pacific channel partner for 2020.

In a virtual award ceremony held during FireEye Momentum, the company's annual partner and sales conference.

NTT Australia took home the Asia-Pacific Top Partner Performance award, in recognition of its increased bookings after embracing FireEye’s solution stack.

“[NTT Australia] demonstrated phenomenal success in 2020, growing bookings three-fold, due in great part to embracing the FireEye Solutions stack and Mandiant Security Validation solutions to enable joint customers to quantifiably understand if individual tools are protecting as expected,” FireEye said.

"Over the past year, organizations around the globe have had to react to some incredibly difficult situations, many of which couldn’t have been anticipated,” FireEye executive vice president and chief revenue officer Bil Robbins said.

“The channel community found themselves at the epicenter of this change, and we want to acknowledge each of these winners for their adaptivity, creativity, and their overall commitment to helping ensure that our joint customers have strong defenses in place.”

The other winners include Canada-based rSolutions for the Americas, NTT Communications for Japan and France-based Sopra Steria for EMEA. US-headquartered Carahsoft was named distributor of the year, the sole global award.