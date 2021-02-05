NTT Australia named FireEye's top APAC partner for 2020

By on
NTT Australia named FireEye's top APAC partner for 2020

Cybersecurity intelligence vendor FireEye has named NTT Australia as its top Asia-Pacific channel partner for 2020.

In a virtual award ceremony held during FireEye Momentum, the company's annual partner and sales conference.

NTT Australia took home the Asia-Pacific Top Partner Performance award, in recognition of its increased bookings after embracing FireEye’s solution stack.

“[NTT Australia] demonstrated phenomenal success in 2020, growing bookings three-fold, due in great part to embracing the FireEye Solutions stack and Mandiant Security Validation solutions to enable joint customers to quantifiably understand if individual tools are protecting as expected,” FireEye said.

"Over the past year, organizations around the globe have had to react to some incredibly difficult situations, many of which couldn’t have been anticipated,” FireEye executive vice president and chief revenue officer Bil Robbins said.

“The channel community found themselves at the epicenter of this change, and we want to acknowledge each of these winners for their adaptivity, creativity, and their overall commitment to helping ensure that our joint customers have strong defenses in place.”

The other winners include Canada-based rSolutions for the Americas, NTT Communications for Japan and France-based Sopra Steria for EMEA. US-headquartered Carahsoft was named distributor of the year, the sole global award.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bill robbins fireeye ntt australia partner awards security

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit

Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit
VMware confirms layoffs this month

VMware confirms layoffs this month
Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing

Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing
Google Cloud unveils new zero trust security platform

Google Cloud unveils new zero trust security platform
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?